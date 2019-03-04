Trump CPAC Speech ‘Laced With Fabrication,’ According To ‘AP’

President Donald Trump’s Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is still generating controversy.

Described as “bizarre,” the president’s fiery speech was over two hours long, and it targeted many of Trump’s perceived opponents and critics, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The president insulted and mocked a number of Democratic Party politicians, ridiculed his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ southern drawl, announced a new executive order, and discussed immigration.

The president also said that American conservatives are “on the front lines,” protecting the United States, and “reclaiming our nation’s priceless heritage.” These remarks prompted former Obama administration official Samantha Vinograd to go as far as comparing Trump to Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

The president’s CPAC speech was also “laced with fabrication,” according to the Associated Press, which fact checked Trump’s claims, pointing out dozens of discrepancies and false statements.

Trump bragged about his administration’s accomplishments when it comes to health care, claiming that Americans now have better health insurance than before, and pay less. However, the Trump administration has, in fact, imposed several significant limitations offering, for instance, lower premiums than the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

During the speech, Trump discussed the 2018 midterm elections. He said that nearly all candidates he had endorsed won, but that is not actually true. A number of Trump-backed Republican House and Senate contenders lost their seats to Democratic challengers, according to the Associated Press.

The top 9 moments from Trump's freewheeling CPAC speech https://t.co/41QhzJszCy pic.twitter.com/cHl0fJ0ifs — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2019

The president said that his administration had approved the Choice program for veterans.

“I got that approved after 44 years of being unable to get it approved for our veterans,” he bragged, even though this health program was approved in 2014 and signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Trump made a number of false claims about the so-called Green New Deal, a set of economic stimulus programs designed by progressive Democrats in an effort to combat climate change. Trump, who is a known climate science denier, said that the Green New Deal would “completely destroy” the economy and “end” air travel. None of that is true, according to the AP, since the president was actually citing a poorly-written and disavowed FAQ, and not the actual plan.

“Every single Democrat said Comey should be fired,” Trump said of the former FBI Director, but that is not true either, according to the fact checker. The majority of Democrats did not call for Comey’s resignation, although some have criticized him over the decision to reveal that the FBI had renewed its investigation of Hillary Clinton before the election.