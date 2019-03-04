‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Shows Off Her Butt In A Tighter-Than-Skin Jumpsuit

Known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” because of her extreme hourglass figure, sports journalist Jimena Sanchez’s Instagram has already attracted 5.8 million followers. And since the 34-year-old hottie keeps posting sultry snaps to highlight her body on the photo-sharing website, it looks like her follower count will continue to increase.

The model took to her page on Sunday evening and shared a provocative snap which left everyone happy and excited, so much so that it earned 112,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments, as of the writing of this piece. The pic became an instant hit because Sanchez donned a dangerously-tight, silver-gray jumpsuit and turned her back toward the camera to showcase her peachy posterior – a decision that left her fans drooling over her hotness.

The model wore her long, dark tresses down and wore minimal makeup to pull off a natural, yet sexy look. And even though the model didn’t expose any skin, a glance at the comments section shows that fans found it to be very suggestive.

Singing praises for the Mexican stunner, most of her fans posted countless fire emojis on the snap to refer to the model’s hot body, while other used various complimentary phrases for her, including “stunning,” “incredible booty,” and “extremely sexy.”

Prior to posting the image, Jimena stunned her fans by sharing a risque snap with her admirers wherein she was featured wearing a revealing striped swimsuit, which she teamed with some white tennis shoes. The model wore a full face of makeup, had her hair down with closed eyes, and squatted on the floor of a tennis court to pose for the photograph.

And because of her low-cut outfit, Jimena exposed an ample amount of cleavage to set pulses racing. The post racked up close to 200,000 likes and 1,000 comments, where fans used explicit words and phrases to describe their feelings for the model.

According to an article by Fox News, Jimena has been likened to Kim Kardashian by publications across the globe and each time she posts a new picture, fans always bring it up.

The model was also featured in an article by Daily Mail where she was asked to express her views about Kim Kardashian and how she feels about the resemblance. In response, the model — who is a presenter on the Spanish-language Fox Sports channel – revealed that she is not very pleased with the comparison.