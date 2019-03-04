Tristan Thompson Not Trying To Win Khloe Kardashian Back, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are no longer together following the NBA player’s second cheating scandal in the span of a year. The couple split late last month, but Tristan reportedly isn’t making any moves to try and win his baby mama back.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson isn’t feeling too bad about cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Sources claim that the basketball player isn’t going out of his way to try and fix his relationship with his baby mama, or to see their daughter, True.

“Tristan seems really unfazed by the Jordyn and Khloe drama going on in his life. He’s been acting totally normal and like nothing is wrong at all. If he’s struggling with the Khloe breakup, you would never know. He hasn’t at all tried to win Khloe back. In fact, he is acting like he totally couldn’t care less. It’s actually really sad, especially because he has a child with her, but it’s making it easier for Khloe to be done for good and move on,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Kardashian has told Thompson that she would love it if he saw True more, despite the fact that they are no longer together. However, his daughter allegedly isn’t at the top of his priority list at the moment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has decided to swear off men for awhile as she nurses her broken heart and tries to move forward in her life.

Sources claim that Khloe is not ready to jump into any new relationships after the heartbreak that she suffered due to Tristan’s cheating scandal. She’s reportedly not even thinking about her next relationship or finding love again. She’s much more focused on being a mother at this moment, and is putting True above all other things.

Kardashian is said to be working through the hurt she feels from being betrayed by Thompson and Woods. She recently spoke out about her feelings, revealing that she wasn’t as shocked by Tristan’s cheating this time around after he was also caught cheating on her back in April.

However, she did claim that she was even more hurt by Jordyn’s part in the betrayal after she had treated her like a sister.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.