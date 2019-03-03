Hillary Clinton Says ‘Racist And White Supremacist Views Are Lifted Up’ In Donald Trump’s White House

Hillary Clinton is not holding back on Donald Trump, saying on Sunday that the president has lifted up “racist and white supremacist” views to prominence through his actions in the White House.

Trump’s former 2016 opponent gave the remarks at an event in Selma, Alabama, that commemorated the 54th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when civil rights marchers came under attack. Clinton was accepting an award for her civil rights work, and said that America still faces some very dire situations today through the actions of Donald Trump.

As CNN noted, Clinton said that “freedom of the press, the rule of law, truth, facts and reason are under assault” and that Americans are living through a “full-fledged crisis in our democracy.”

The speech did not directly mention Donald Trump, but said that his White House was directly responsible for giving a platform to racists.

“When racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House, when hard-fought-for civil rights are being stripped back, when the single most important fight of our time, which makes it possible to fight every other fight and must be, as Frederick Douglass would say, our North Star — the fight to protect our vote — is not gathering the momentum and the energy and the passion it deserves, we have a lot of work to do, don’t we?” she said.

While Hillary Clinton may not be running for president again in 2020, she has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump. Clinton has attacked Trump on a number of fronts, including racial issues.

In her remarks, which elicited a standing ovation, Clinton recalled her work investigating segregated schools in Alabama during an early 1970s stint at the Children’s Defense Fund, before pivoting to the injustices of the present. https://t.co/XFl5MPfKhI — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) March 3, 2019

But despite some early speculation that she could make a third attempt at running for president, Clinton reiterated that she has no intention to run for president ever again. Speaking on Tina Brown’s podcast “TBD” last month, Clinton was asked if she could change her mind and decided to run again in 2020.

“I can’t imagine that, no,” Clinton answered.

But given her frequent attacks on Donald Trump and her continued popularity within the Democratic Party, it is likely that Clinton will play a role on the campaign trail for the Democratic candidate in 2020 and serve as an important surrogate for the eventual nominee. Clinton has also emerged as one of the most vocal figures on the issue of voting rights, which would likely be a major legislative plank should a Democrat defeat Trump in 2020, and already a priority for the Democratic congress.