‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Theory: Gendry Is Really The True Son Of Robert And Cersei

Could Gendry be a character that legitimately has a claim to the iron throne?

There is a pile of Game of Thrones theories out there. And, as fans desperately try to fill the time until the Season 8 premiere of the hit epic fantasy series from HBO, these theories are getting a real working over and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. One of these theories that deserves another look involves Gendry (Joe Dempsie) being the one true heir of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

While this theory is not a new one, according to Mashable, it deserves further consideration as Season 8 of Game of Thrones nears.

In Season 1 of Game of Thrones, Cersei was on a mission to have all of the bastard sons of her husband, King Robert, killed to make sure her own children could not be contested as legitimate heirs to the iron throne. The reason for this is because her children are actually the bastard children of her brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). While all of Robert’s bastards were eventually slaughtered, Gendry remained. However, Gendry then went missing for many seasons of Game of Thrones, eventually returning in Season 7.

While Gendry is known to be the bastard son of Robert Baratheon and the sole remaining person from this bloodline, there is a theory that suggests that Gendry is more than a bastard, that he is the only offspring that resulted from the marriage of Robert and Cersei. If this is the case, it makes him a legitimate heir to the iron throne and also means the Baratheon name is still legitimately in existence.

So, how has this theory come about?

As Mashable points out, Gendry has made reference to his mother in Game of Thrones. He describes her as having yellow hair. While this doesn’t definitely point to Cersei, as fans have pointed out, Cersei has also referenced a dark-haired son which might be Gendry.

When Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was injured in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, Cersei came to comfort Bran’s mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley). During this conversation, Cersei refers to her firstborn child, a son which she describes as a “black-haired beauty.” She also says that this child was stillborn. Fans speculate that maybe this child was whisked away and raised as a bastard. However, no reason is ever given for doing this or who might have instigated it.

And, considering the Baratheon bloodline is renowned for producing dark-haired children on account of the seed being strong, it does give the theory some weight. However, as per usual when it comes to Game of Thrones theories, fans will just have to watch to see if this one turns out to be true or not.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.