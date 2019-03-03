Instagram Star Sophie Mudd Shows Off Topless Photos, Lounges In Bra For Steamy Series

Sophie Mudd is heating up Instagram with a racy series of photos and video in which the social media star showed off her busty physique in a lacy white bra and even shared some topless photos.

Mudd has built a huge following on the social media site by sharing some very racy photos and videos. The latest series showed up in Sophie’s Instagram Stories, where she mixed in messages about helping Pine Ridge Indian Reservation with a collage of Polaroid photos showing her in a series of racy poses — including some where she was topless and facing away from the camera. In the final video of the series, Sophie sat on a bed for what appeared to be a photo shoot while wearing an open jacket that showed off her white bra.

In an Instagram landscape becoming busy with models, Sophie Mudd is emerging as one of the most popular and fastest-rising. As The Sun noted last year, the American model is soaring with followers — having 300,000 at the time the story was written in 2017, and now exploding to 1.2 million followers — and is challenging some of the most popular models on the social media platform.

As the report noted, some have dubbed Sophie Mudd the “new Emily Ratajkowski,” comparing her to the model who burst to fame after appearing topless in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video in 2013 and has since built an enormous following on social media for the racy photos she shares.

“Sophie Mudd is one of those types of people, because she has a stunning look and cheeky personality that can take her to the top of the modelling world,” the magazine FHM reported. “Still just 18 years old, the brunette bombshell has already racked up over 315,000 Instagram followers, as she posts steamy pics of herself showing off lots of her good parts.”

Sophie has gotten viral attention for the many photos she’s shared online, including a bikini-clad photo from November that racked up more than 130,000 likes.

In another photo, Sophie showed off her tight physique in a New York Knicks sweatshirt.

Many of the photos show off the brands that Sophie represents, as teenage model parlays the popularity of her page to build her net worth. Models with similar followings can make tens or sometimes even hundreds of thousands of dollars with sponsored photos on Instagram.

Those who want to see more pictures of Sophie Mudd can check out her Instagram feed for all the racy images.