Josh Duhamel Goes Outdoors In Only Bathing Trunks On His Canadian Ski Vacation

Duhamel also took a snow yoga class and rode on a dog sled while in Quebec.

North Dakota native Josh Duhamel was eager to be around some snow, so the 46-year-old Transformers star headed north to Quebec, Canada to take part in some winter sports. Duhamel cataloged his adventure on his Instagram page, including a dip in a frozen pool, a ride with some sled dogs, and some snow yoga with friends on special yellow mats.

The Daily Mail reports that Duhamel looked to be having a blast on the slopes at Mont-Tremblant on his snow yoga mat, trying to focus on his yoga poses while shooting a video. The class combined snow yoga with Tai Chi, and Duhamel confirmed they were all working up a sweat.

Later on, the Love, Simon actor put on some swim trunks and took turns with a friend taking a dip outside as if they were ice fishing. Duhamel captured the event on Instagram including a dunk under the water before running to the hot tub.

“I’m clearly losing my mind. But, I’m telling you, it feels great after the initial hell. (Then jump in a hot tub and it’s all good).”

Duhamel also included an Instagram video of his friend who didn’t take the frigid water quite as well, nearly losing his swim trunks as he scurried out of the icy pool. The actor captioned that video #plumberscrack.

Duhamel also posted an Instagram video of his adventure on a dogsled with a happy team of Huskies frolicking in the snow. The scenery is lush as they zipped through the terrain at high speed like something out of a holiday card.

“These are the sweetest, happiest dogs I’ve ever met. Thank you Norman Casavant. Info@casaventures.com

Thank you @lole for a moment I will never forget.”

Before his snowy adventure in Quebec, Duhamel wanted to give his son Axl his own winter wonderland surprise, and so he used a snow-making machine to cover a flat path for sledding at Axl’s school in Los Angeles. The two were joined by Axl’s classmates as well as his mom, Fergie for the sledding fun.

Duhamel captured the snow-making on his Instagram page, tagging it “snow day” at Axl’s preschool.

People Magazine reports that the friendly exes made a day of it for 5-year-old Axl and friends complete with a hot chocolate bar and snowball fights. Duhamel and Fergie even took a tandem ride together down the hill, picking up speed and cheering as they rode on the sled together. When the ride was done, the two high-fived each other and let the kids have a turn.