‘American Idol’ 2019 Spoilers: Top 20 Contestants Revealed Ahead Of Season 17 Premiere

A new season of American Idol is about to debut on ABC and fans are anxious for spoilers. 2019 marks the second run of the reboot on the new network and it’s shaping up to be a wild one. Ryan Seacrest is back as the host and viewers will again see Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan judging the contestants. Now teasers have pinned down which singers are the key ones to watch as the audition rounds begin.

All of the auditions were pre-taped, so plenty of American Idol spoilers for the 2019 season have emerged. There will be a few familiar faces for those who follow reality television, but it looks like a lot of the top contenders will be new to television audiences.

According to The Idol Pad, the group of Top 20 contestants for the 2019 American Idol season is made up of nine females and 11 males. The group reportedly was further narrowed down to the Top 14 as the auditions played out. From there, MJs Big Blog shares, another four will be cut with just 10 singers remaining when the live shows begin.

The female singers in the Top 20 group according to the available American Idol spoilers include Alyssa Raghunandan, Ashley Hess, Cristina Contreras, and Evelyn Cormier. The group also includes Kate Barnette, Laci Booth, Madison VanDenburg, Raquel Trinidad, and Riley Thompson.

All of these singers audition for #AmericanIdol tonight.

Not all of them make it.

That's how good this season is. pic.twitter.com/ztxF8k2AAa — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 3, 2019

American Idol spoilers also reveal that the male singers making into the Top 20 include Alejandro Aranda, Dimitrius Graham, Eddie Island, and Jeremiah Harmon. Finalists on the guy’s side also include Laine Hardy, Logan Johnson, Ryan Hammond, and Shawn Robinson. The men’s side is reportedly rounded out with contestants Uche Ndubizu, Wade Cota, and Walker Burroughs.

As for the contestants who may seem familiar to reality television viewers, American Idol fans may recognize Raghunandan from last year’s Top 24 as well as Hardy from last year’s Top 50. Both Contreras and Thompson have popped up on other shows prior to this 2019 AI run.

The Top 20 reportedly had to do solo performances and then duets with established musicians before facing cuts. American Idol spoilers tease that the musicians who will be performing duets include the likes of Jason Mraz, Brett Young, Chris Isaak, Ben Harper, Shaggy, Pat Benatar, and a few others.

Which contestants will stand out from the rest and wow viewers at home this time around? American Idol spoilers for the upcoming 2019 season hint that there are some powerhouses auditioning who will blow fans away and people can’t wait to get started with this new battle.