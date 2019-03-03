WWE’s Becky Lynch Rocks Skimpy Crop Top, Blows A Kiss To The Camera While Calling Out Her Opponents

WWE’s “Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch — real name Rebecca Quin — is on a meteoric rise to fame within the ranks of the sports entertainment company, and indeed, the wider world of professional wrestling. The redheaded scrapper has developed a reputation for speaking her mind, for showing no mercy in the squared circle, and for her enviable and curvaceous figure. In her most recent share made to popular social media platform Instagram, she demonstrates a few of these traits in fine detail.

In this particular snapshot, one shot in what appears to be a softer focus, Becky is captured from the waist up. Her fiery locks are styled in loose, elegant waves which tumble about her neck and shoulders to rest at her hip.

Clad in a skimpy white crop top, the hint of a spaghetti strap barely visible from behind some of her errant tresses, the wrestler showcases her feminine assets as well as her fair complexion. Her makeup game is also on point, shapely brows and impossibly long lashes working in tandem to emphasize her green eyes. She wore some light foundation to match her natural skin tone and sported a nude lip. The current SmackDown talent chose to accessorize her simple look with a basic silver bangle about her right wrist.

With a coy, comical expression on her face, Becky Lynch parts her lips to blow a cheeky kiss to her opponents — Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

In the caption of the photo, Becky gives a bit of a rejoinder to both Charlotte and Ronda Rousey, both of whom are currently embroiled — along with Becky — in a three-way feud. While Charlotte responded to the bitter Twitter war between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey which took place over the past few days, per Comicbook.com, it’s not clear whether or not any ill will remains.

In a rare moment in modern pro wrestling wherein it’s not quite clear what’s real and what’s scripted, Becky Lynch and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey traded bitter words on Twitter over the past week, Forbes details. With each woman calling the other fake, Becky using a digitally altered picture of Ronda’s real-life husband as a phallic symbol — and Ronda returning the jibe by saying she will be “beating the living sh*t out of you [Becky],” no matter “what the script says” — there is some actual doubt as to whether this is all just a planned angle or real heat.

Despite the fact that Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are set to face off one-on-one at this year’s WrestleMania, fans of Becky Lynch continue to push — and hope — that she will be included in the high-stakes proceedings. That is, if she wants to settle her feuds.