Trump Biographer Says President Might Throw Kushner ‘Under The Bus’

Donald Trump’s biographer Tim O’Brien said Sunday that the president might throw Jared Kushner “under the bus,” Raw Story reports.

The author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being Donald went on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss Donald Trump’s legal troubles and how they pertain to his family. According to the Trump biographer, the commander-in-chief is willing to go to great lengths to protect his children.

Trump, according to O’Brien, would even throw his son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, “under the bus” if necessary.

“I think he would go to great lengths to protect his children. I don’t suspect he’d go far to protect his son-in-law. I think he would throw Jared Kushner under the bus.”

Virtually since stepping foot into office, President Donald Trump has been targeted by law enforcement and the national security state. Accused of conspiring with official Moscow to win the presidency, Trump is being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters is reportedly reaching its epilogue, however, so House Democrats are launching a series of new investigations into President Donald Trump’s financial dealings.

As Politico reported earlier today, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that the panel will be issuing requests for documents to more than 60 people close to the president. This investigation will not pertain to collusion, however, but to corruption, abuse of power, and obstruction of justice.

“Tomorrow we will be issuing document requests from over 60 different people from the White House, to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump Jr., Allen Weisselberg to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power,” Nadler announced.

But it is not only Donald Trump Jr. that will be investigated, according to Politico. The rest of the Trump family will be targeted as well. The president’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and son Eric Trump will also receive a formal request for documents, as will former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The full list will be released Monday, according to Nadler.

Now that investigations have expanded to Donald Trump’s immediate family and inner circle of associates and friends, the president will have to make tough decisions. But so will members of his family, according to Trump biographer Tim O’Brien. The president’s daughter Ivanka in particular, the writer said, will have to pick a side.

“Ivanka has to decide if she prefers her father or her husband. That could be a dramatic moment in this,” he explained for MSNBC.