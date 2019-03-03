WWE Star Charlotte Flair Flaunts Impossibly Long Legs, Insanely Fit Figure On Instagram

WWE top talent Charlotte Flair is well known in the professional wrestling world for her incredible in-ring abilities in addition to her insanely fit figure. Billed as hailing from the “Queen City,” the blonde bombshell — real name Ashley Fliehr — has developed a reputation for her savagery, her athletic physique, and her high-class pageantry. Her most recent Instagram share details all of these qualities in acute focus.

In this particular image, Charlotte can be seen standing on the sidewalk, not a soul in sight as the night drags on. Clad in a short red skirt — the low hemline giving way to her toned thighs and long, slender legs — it’s obvious that the look of wry confidence contained in her expression is well-founded. A fitted white shirt can also be seen, accompanied by a cropped leather jacket — both styled in such a way as to be skin-tight and chic at the same time. Charlotte’s signature golden tresses are styled severely straight, a dramatic part bringing a crest of her locks spilling down about her neck and chest.

The WWE wrestler opted for a silver pair of heels which showcased her muscular calves, accessorized with a wristwatch and a nude lip, and posed confidently in front of bright streetlights.

Briefly captioning the picture with a Spanish phrase which roughly translates to, “I don’t know tomorrow,” it looks like Charlotte Flair is fine with living in the moment. Her fans and followers certainly seemed to agree with this philosophical sentiment, showering her with nearly 200,000 likes and 2,700-comments.

One admirer who appears to also be a wrestling fan refused to break kayfabe, asking, “Wasn’t your dad attacked by Batista on Monday?” For reference, Batista returned to lay the smack down on Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair, to send a message to Triple H on last Monday night’s Raw. Ric Flair, a legend in his own right, was celebrating his 70th birthday with fans — and with his former stable of Evolution — when he was attacked.

A second Instagram fan, one less mesmerized by her ongoing character’s storyline, quipped, “Very attractive lady.”

Charlotte Flair has earned an enormous number of accolades during her time in the WWE. having won both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships more than once. She made headlines last year for appearing in ESPN’s Body Issue, per Pro Wrestling Sheet — content which was aimed at profiling some of the world’s most inspiring athletes while photographed completely in the nude.