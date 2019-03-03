Luke Perry Rep Offers Update About His Condition As ‘90210’ Co-Stars Band Together To Support Him

Luke Perry fans were shocked to learn that he suffered a massive stroke just days ago. According to TMZ, the famed Beverly Hills 90210 actor suffered a massive stroke following a reported cancer scare. For the last three days, Luke Perry has been hospitalized and very little has been said about his condition. However, Luke’s representative has offered a brief update.

According to The River 105.9, the representative, Arnold Robinson, has indicated that Luke Perry is still hospitalized and being observed.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” the rep said.

Unfortunately, no further details about Luke Perry’s health have been revealed. While there have been multiple reports about Luke’s health since he had the stroke days ago, his rep has yet to confirm anything else.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Luke Perry’s shocking stroke. On Thursday, February 28, it was confirmed that first responders had been called to Luke’s Sherman Oaks, California, home the previous day. The Los Angeles Fire Department was the first to receive the call. However, the department refused to offer an immediate response to the media in reference to the call. Later, it was confirmed that Luke Perry had been hospitalized.

Ironically, Luke Perry’s massive stroke occurred on the same day the highly-anticipated reboot of 90210 was announced. As expected, the reboot has garnered lots of attention because the new six-part series will feature the majority of the original cast. But ironically, Luke Perry is not slated to reprise his classic role in the new series set to premiere this summer.

Following Luke’s stroke, multiple 90210 stars, including Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering, took to social media to show their support of the 52-year-old actor. As previously reported on The Inquisitr, Shannen Doherty took to Instagram with a candid, memorable photo of herself with Luke Perry during their time on 90210.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” she caption the photo.

According to USA Today, Luke Perry’s co-stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Riverdale have also banned together in support of the famed actor as he remains sedated and hospitalized. Kristy Swanson, who co-starred with Luke Perry in the film version of Buffy, also took to social media with words of encouragement for the ailing actor.

“I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke.”

At this point, Luke Perry’s representative has yet to confirm further details about his prognosis or if the massive stroke will lead to permanent damage.