‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 4: Nick’s Unexpected Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 4 through bring a week filled with defense, offense, and tested loyalties in Genoa City as Jack tries to take Jabot back while Christine attempts to bring down the Newmans in court. Plus, Summer shocks Kyle, and Rey shocks Mia.

Jack (Peter Bergman) stages a takeover at Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. He’s been willing to give Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) the benefit of the doubt, but after hearing Christine (Lauralee Bell) twist Phyllis’s testimony, Jack finally agrees with Billy (Jason Thompson) that it’s time to think about protecting the company and removing Phyllis. Kerry (Alice Hunter) warns that it’s too soon to consider that, but Billy and Jack have their minds made up. Ultimately, Jack ends up testing Kerry’s loyalty before the week ends, but will she pass?

Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes an unexpected choice to team up with Billy. They hope to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Typically these two find themselves on opposite sides, but for now, they’re able to put aside their differences and focus on a common goal.

Meanwhile, in the courtroom, Phyllis defends her position. She desperately tries to paint what happened that night to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) as self-defense, but Christine has other goals, and she grills Phyllis.

After the mess that Phyllis makes in the case, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) hopes to cut a deal for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria. The Newman women reluctantly agree, but unfortunately for them, Christine is unwilling to deal. She thinks her case is strong despite the fact that she doesn’t have a body or full proof that a crime was committed. Ultimately, Christine gets a big win in court.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Meal0r) faces a difficult decision when he realizes that Summer (Hunter King) is a match for Lola (Sasha Calle). Lola needs a liver transplant, and Kyle asks Summer what it will take to get her to be a living liver donor for the love of his life. Summer believes she’ll get what she wants from Kyle despite the fact that he obviously loves Lola.

During the trial, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on the spot. Brittany (Lauren Woodland) realizes that Rey didn’t read Sharon (Sharon Case) her Miranda Rights until halfway through the confession, and she uses that when she questions him.

Finally, Victoria takes the stand in her own defense after Michael decides to put domestic violence on trial, according to Inquisitr. Victoria must relive last year’s painful abuse from J.T. to paint an accurate picture of what led to the girl’s night at her house that ended so terribly. As much as he resisted, Michael knows this is his only chance at getting an acquittal for his clients.