UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Deep Decolletage In Skin-Tight Sequined Catsuit

Arianny Celeste is a bit of a wild card in terms of her social media presence, constantly oscillating between posting sweaty workout pictures and more provocative, stylish snapshots. In her most recent share, the well-known UFC ring girl took to popular social media platform Instagram to show the world her sense of style — and her feminine assets.

In these particular images, the American knockout can be seen striking a coy, coquettish pose in what appears to be a hotel room. Completely decked out in a black sequined catsuit — one which puts her ample decolletage on full display — the model displays her knowledge of the deepest desires possessed by her sizable fan base. Sporting a full face of makeup which includes some light concealer and foundation, long and luxurious lashes, and a nude lip, it appears that Arianny is getting ready for a night out on the town.

The cut of the catsuit is such that it serves to emphasize her slim figure and hourglass silhouette. Large ruffles adorn the arms, and the feet flare out in a style very reminiscent of 1970s-era bell-bottoms. The fabric is cinched at the waist and clings to every bit of Arianny’s curvaceous form, revealing her prominent bustline and svelte waist.

Indeed, if the geotag is to be believed, the UFC ring girl is holed up at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her sultry ensemble will help her to stand out amongst the crowd as she takes in everything that Sin City has to offer — though, as an employee of the world’s premiere mixed martial arts promotion, it’s unlikely that she is unfamiliar with the allure of Las Vegas.

The second image in the set is very similar to the first, with a slight variation in pose.

In the caption coming along with the sexy snapshot, Arianny Celeste gave a nod to her sparkling sequins and the city itself, punctuating this brief note with a litany of star-themed emojis. Her fans certainly seemed dazzled by the display, awarding her slinky look nearly 20,000 likes in addition to several hundred comments.

One user wrote, “Nice outfit you look gorgeous,” followed by three heart-eyed emojis. A second Instagram fan quipped, “I love girls in their skirts and dresses, but, sometimes, a good jumpsuit like that, can look very hot.”

Arianny Celeste has been a rising star on the Instagram scene for some time now, and her most ardent admirers can’t wait to see what she shares with them next — whether it comes from ringside or from a hotel room in Las Vegas.