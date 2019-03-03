Sara Sampaio Sends Temperatures Soaring In New Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio’s new bikini video left her 7.3 million Instagram fans totally hot under the collar as the model showed off her insane figure in various skimpy bikinis. Shot for Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit Collection 2019, the first scene of the video featured the Portuguese beauty wearing a red-and-black printed bandeau bra which she teamed with a pair of skimpy black bikini bottoms.

The model accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and a pair of shades, let her hair down, and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very sexy look. In the second scene, the 27-year-old model could be seen wearing a yellow-and-white printed bikini, while in the third scene, Sara donned a pink bikini which allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage which left her fans drooling over the model’s sexiness.

As of the writing of this piece, the video racked up more than 340,000 views and close to 900 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with various complimentary comments.

One fan wrote that Sara has the hottest body among all the Victoria’s Secret angels, while another one admitted that his heart started beating faster when he saw the video clip. The remaining fans, per usual, praised the model with words and phrases like “simply beautiful,” “drop-dead gorgeous woman,” and “perfect from every angle.”

Prior to posting the said video, Sara shared a picture wherein she flashed her amazing smile to melt many hearts. The model wore some rose-pink lipstick, let her shiny brunette tresses down and donned a white bathrobe atop a light-blue shirt.

In the caption, the model wrote that she hopes everyone is having a great day. Her picture was favorited 321,000 times and, in response to the caption, many of her fans wrote that their moods were so-so, but when they saw her smile, it made their day.

“You are amazing and such an inspiration, Sara. I love you,” one female fan commented. While another fan opined that no one can beat Portuguese women when it comes to beauty. Another one said that Sara not only has the most beautiful smile, but she also has the prettiest eyes in the world.

Sara is a high-profile fashion model and has been featured in many risqué photo shoots in the past. In an interview with Net-A-Porter magazine, Sara revealed that although she is comfortable with nude photo shoots, she has certain reservations.