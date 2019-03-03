Candice Swanepoel Cuts Loose, Bares Her Decolletage During Rio Carnival

Candice Swanepoel appeared to be having the time of her life in Rio Carnival 2019 if her latest Instagram snaps are any indication. In one, the gorgeous supermodel cut loose and lifted her glittery top to expose black star-shaped nipple covers, all of which was shared on Instagram. Shortly after the snap was taken, she headed out to party and dance until dawn with Eduardo Bravin, according to Daily Mail.

The fun snap of her purposeful wardrobe malfunction showcased her lithe and fit physique perfectly. In it, the smiling 30-year-old stunner additionally wore a skimpy black skirt that had a slit up to there, revealing plenty of sun-kissed thigh.

Her hair was fashioned with clips that held her hair up in dual top buns. And, how better to celebrate properly and uninhibited than securing any errant locks that could flap in the wind and get in the way?

The shot clearly impressed and comments ranged from playfully telling Swanepoel that she was being “naughty” to speculation as to whether the Victoria’s Secret model was in a relationship with Bravin. For the record, the two are buddies, and she has been with her boyfriend, Hermann Nicoli, for quite some time.

Bravin also shared pictures of the two dancing together on a float during one of the event’s parades. The drop-dead gorgeous Swanepoel strutted her stuff and her lithe and sexy body illustrates perfectly why she was picked as one of the ladies of Maxim’s “Hot 100 List.”

Additionally, frivolity and vibrant colors are the theme for Carnival, and the pair boldly displayed some bright plumage in the spirit of Rio de Janeiro’s famed event. If you’ll notice below, Candice Swanepoel’s brilliant blue feather earrings contrasted against Eduardo Bravin’s hot pink hair and tie-dyed shirt fabulously.

The mother of two is also shown during Jamaican-themed night in the Instagram post below. She chose to wear a peekaboo dress with yellow, orange black and red accents that night. The dress featured a slit that showcased her long, tanned stems.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the runway beauty took an opportunity to catch some rays and rock a cute little navy bikini with white polka dots. The swimsuit featured in the photo-shoot was from her personal Tropic of C collection, and the Instagram post of it that she shared with her 13.2 million followers delighted them if their response is any indication. The flattering swimwear hugged Candice Swanepoel in all the right places, and she’s shown sitting in a tropical paradise among palm trees and a brilliant blue sky.