‘MDLNY’ Star Ryan Serhant Welcomes First Child With Wife Emilia Bechrakis

Mazels are in order for Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, on February 26, and the New York power broker has shared the news on Instagram. In the new post, Ryan is snuggled up next to his wife Emilia as she holds their new baby girl whom they conceived with the help of IVF.
The post’s caption was written as a letter to his daughter, whose name he did not reveal at this time. It was a lengthy caption which expressed Ryan’s gratitude for their new bundle of joy, while also noting what a difficult journey it has been. Emilia and Ryan’s struggle with fertility played out on the last season of Million Dollar Listing New York, which even affected house hunting for the duo.
In Season 7 of the show, Ryan admitted that he and Emilia both saw doctors after they struggled to conceive and said that they were both fine, but pregnancy was not something they had been blessed with. IVF was the next step for the couple which ended up being successful. Page Six broke the news of their pregnancy last September, but the pair have kept their journey off their respective social media pages.
View this post on Instagram
To my daughter, Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you. We had no idea how difficult getting pregnant with you was going to be. We tried everything. We were so nervous you might never come. When we finally decided to try IVF, we were so scared it wouldn’t work. And then you stuck. And then we heard your little heartbeat for the first time. Your mom and I were so excited every time we would go to the hospital to see you, but even more terrified we would lose you. Because the fact that we were pregnant – as beautiful as it was – was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed. We thought if we put that love for you out there, you would hear it, and you would make it. I watched you grow slowly with your momma every day, waiting for the moment I would finally meet you. I feel like I’ve spent my whole life working towards this moment, when everything would make sense. One day when you read this, I hope you can look back and be proud. And please go and give your Mom a BIG kiss because she’s a true warrior, a fighter with the biggest heart, and the Queen of my world. Seriously – one day we will tell you about all the shots, the pain, the sickness, and what birth was like for your Mom on Tuesday the 26th – it was insane! We love you now and forever, our new, beautiful, little puff. Love, Dad
In addition to expressing his love to his “little puff,” Ryan explained how tough of a journey pregnancy had been for Emilia since they conceived. After calling her a “fighter with the biggest heart,” Ryan said that she endured so many shots, so much pain and hinted at a difficult birth and told their baby girl that one day they would let her know how it all went. He ended his letter by saying “Love, Dad,” a role that the broker is lovingly embracing.
Several Bravolebrities have already congratulated Ryan and Emilia in the comment section of the post even though it’s only been live for an hour. Fellow MDLNY brokers Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold shared their congratulations for their co-star, while Shahs of Sunset bad boy Mike Shouhed said his heart was melting. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles broker David Bondst also threw in congratulations as did YouTuber Erik Conover.
Congratulations to @RyanSerhant and @EmiliaBechrakis! https://t.co/kc2Z1BQcyb
— Bravo (@BravoTV) March 3, 2019
Ryan’s post has over 130,000 likes and 8,500 comments in just an hour and is one of the real estate agents most popular posts to date. The couple’s pregnancy journey will likely play out on the next season of MDLNY.
Million Dollar Listing New York will return later this year on Bravo.