‘MDLNY’ Star Ryan Serhant Welcomes First Child With Wife Emilia Bechrakis

Mazel tov!

Mazels are in order for Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, on February 26, and the New York power broker has shared the news on Instagram. In the new post, Ryan is snuggled up next to his wife Emilia as she holds their new baby girl whom they conceived with the help of IVF.

The post’s caption was written as a letter to his daughter, whose name he did not reveal at this time. It was a lengthy caption which expressed Ryan’s gratitude for their new bundle of joy, while also noting what a difficult journey it has been. Emilia and Ryan’s struggle with fertility played out on the last season of Million Dollar Listing New York, which even affected house hunting for the duo.

In Season 7 of the show, Ryan admitted that he and Emilia both saw doctors after they struggled to conceive and said that they were both fine, but pregnancy was not something they had been blessed with. IVF was the next step for the couple which ended up being successful. Page Six broke the news of their pregnancy last September, but the pair have kept their journey off their respective social media pages.

In addition to expressing his love to his “little puff,” Ryan explained how tough of a journey pregnancy had been for Emilia since they conceived. After calling her a “fighter with the biggest heart,” Ryan said that she endured so many shots, so much pain and hinted at a difficult birth and told their baby girl that one day they would let her know how it all went. He ended his letter by saying “Love, Dad,” a role that the broker is lovingly embracing.

Several Bravolebrities have already congratulated Ryan and Emilia in the comment section of the post even though it’s only been live for an hour. Fellow MDLNY brokers Fredrik Eklund and Steve Gold shared their congratulations for their co-star, while Shahs of Sunset bad boy Mike Shouhed said his heart was melting. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles broker David Bondst also threw in congratulations as did YouTuber Erik Conover.

Ryan’s post has over 130,000 likes and 8,500 comments in just an hour and is one of the real estate agents most popular posts to date. The couple’s pregnancy journey will likely play out on the next season of MDLNY.

Million Dollar Listing New York will return later this year on Bravo.