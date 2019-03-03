Ivanka Trump Jokes She Has ‘Hardest Job In The World’ As The President’s Daughter

Trump tried to lighten the mood at the Gridiron dinner.

Ivanka Trump attended the annual Gridiron dinner in her father’s stead, and tried to make light of all of the criticism by making a few off the cuff jokes of her own. With an audience full of journalists, it was difficult to convince the crowd that simply being the daughter of Donald Trump is the hardest job in the world.

Huffington Post says that Ivanka Trump seemed to know that she would have a lot to overcome at the Gridiron dinner after earlier in the week rejecting the idea of a guaranteed minimum income.

“The press seems to think it’s ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given. As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world.”

Trump mentioned that her father doesn’t easily pass up a chance to be critical of the media, saying that in the Trump home, “every day is a Gridiron dinner.”

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attended the dinner in place of the president, and she explained to the crowd that she was a last-minute substitute for her father, so she didn’t have the time to write jokes for the event.

So in lieu of prepared jokes, Trump said she would read from the progressive environmental proposal put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“So I figured the funniest thing I could do is read you excerpts from the Green New Deal.”

But while Ivanka Trump was all smiles at the dinner alongside her husband and White House co-worker, Jared Kushner, People Magazine says that her pleasant facade belies the new scrutiny being applied to Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.

Several media sources, including Meghan McCain, a co-host on The View clearly stated that Ivanka Trump has been caught lying about her husband, Jared Kushner’s security clearance, and if he was given preferential treatment. Trump, a senior adviser to the president was emphatic that her father did not intervene on Kushner’s behalf.

But after watching Trump’s interview on Fox News, the hosts of The View called her out for lying on air, with McCain saying that this is “the first crack in her veneer.”

“I mean being caught lying on air is a different thing.”

McCain continued, explaining that Ivanka Trump is as “image conscious” as her father, putting on a show in public. She adds that Trump doesn’t seem like she’s a real person.