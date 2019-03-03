WWE Spoilers: Jeff Hardy Reveals A Huge Title Match He’s Feeling For ‘WrestleMania 35’

If this match happens at "Mania," it would be absolutely huge.

WrestleMania 35 is a little over a month away and there are hardly any matches announced for it, but WWE still has to make it through Fastlane next weekend. Plenty of rumors are swirling around and fans think they know what is coming, but it’s hard to be totally sure. It appears as if the superstars also have their ideas of what matches will be on the big card, and Jeff Hardy is truly feeling a giant championship match that involves him and his brother.

No matter what is said or done right now, anything is possible to happen in WWE. Injuries can get in the way. Big egos could take over and change plans. The creative team may even decide they don’t like how things are and alter the card at the final minute.

Jeff Hardy recently reunited with his brother Matt for a match on this past week’s SmackDown Live. The Hardy Boyz were successful in their reunion as they defeated The Bar and are on a quest for gold on the blue brand.

It is very possible that the Hardys will have a big match at WrestleMania 35, but against who? Jeff Hardy spoke with The Five Count this past week, and he said that he’s feeling a match could happen and it may be one of the most anticipated on the entire card.

The Usos recently won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Miz and Shane McMahon, and they’re sitting on top of the division right now. The Hardy Boyz obviously want to be in a top tier match, and as transcribed by Fightful, Jeff believes he knows where they will be at WrestleMania 35.

“For sure. I got a really strong feeling about the Hardy Boyz reuniting…us against The Usos at Mania. I’m feeling that pretty big…we’ll see.”

Fans were thrilled to see Matt Hardy return to the ring after a long time away as he healed up some nagging injuries and worked as a backstage producer. Jeff went solo for a while and was even in the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber, but he ended up walking out without the belt.

The current card for WrestleMania 35 is quite short, but it will grow soon.

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

It’s not really known what will end up happening with the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 35, but WWE must have something big planned for them. Jeff and Matt are one of the most popular tag teams of all time, and fans would love to see them go after the gold currently held by The Usos.