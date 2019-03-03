Catching Up On Sleep During The Weekend Won’t Make Up For Lack Of Sleep During The Week,

Medical professionals say that no amount of sleep during the weekend will protect against the negative health side affects of a poor sleep routine.

Everyone knows sleep is important and essential to a healthy lifestyle. However, not everyone prioritizes proper rest as much as they should. While most people are expected to get up early during the week for school or work, the weekends often provide an opportunity to catch up on that much needed rest. While it is a common misconception that you can make up for lost sleep during the weekends, medical professionals say ‘catching up on sleep’ isn’t really possible, according to ABC News.

Many people may feel that they don’t need as much sleep as others to function as normal. However, they might not realize the harm they are doing to their body. When you fail to secure adequate sleep during the week you’re going to face a number of negative health side effects. Of course their are the obvious side effects of lack of focus and difficult concentrating, but there are other consequences that might not be as obvious. Doctors say that not getting enough sleep can make you more at risk for sickness, stress, and anxiety.

Author Kenneth P. Wright Jr., Ph.D., professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado at Boulder, spoke of these potential risks.

“When people don’t get enough sleep, there are important health consequences. The findings suggest that weekend recovery sleep is not an effective strategy for maintaining our metabolic health when we have chronic sleep loss during the workweek. If we value our health, sleep is an important component of a healthy lifestyle.”

Securing a full eight hours of sleep a night on a regular basis isn’t an easy feat for many. For new mothers, busy professionals, and overworked college students, it may be just about impossible. But these individuals should be aware of the risks they face due to their inadequate sleep.

Extra sleep on weekends doesn't make up for hours missed during the week – Study https://t.co/zIpdYSAsoX — The Star, Kenya (@TheStarKenya) March 2, 2019

Many might not realize that their bodies are not operating at their full capacity because they have been neglecting proper sleep for so long. After enjoying a full night of uninterrupted rest, they would likely be surprised by how good the feel. Chances are, they will experience a boost in their mood, lowered stress levels, and a heightened ability to focus on and tackle daily tasks.

Those that struggle to get enough sleep can still take extra measures to ensure the sleep they do manage to get is as fruitful as possible. Doctors recommend keeping electronic devices away from the bed and abstaining from coffee or alcohol in the hours leading up to sleep.