Ivanka Trump Dragged On Twitter For ‘Hot Date’ Pic With Jared Kushner, Trump Wears $3,700 Dress In Photo

Ivanka Trump posted a photo on Twitter of her 'hot date' with husband Jared Kushner, but Twitter users were not having it.

Just days after a blockbuster New York Times exposé revealing that Donald Trump had personally ordered a top secret security clearance for his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner over the objections of top national security officials — and that both Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump had made false statements about how Kushner obtained the clearance — Kushner and his wife, who is the older of Trump’s two daughters, attended the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington D.C.

Before departing, the Trump-Kushner couple posed for a photo that was later posted on Ivanka Trump’s Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption, “Hot date!” As seen below on this page, Twitter users were not impressed.

The Gridiron event, as People Magazine reported, is similar to the White House Correspondents dinner, any which top political figures and media personalities rub shoulders and give what are intended as comedic speeches.

Earlier in the week, Ivanka Trump gave an interview in which she stated that Americans do not want a guaranteed minimum income, a proposal contained in the Democratic “Green New Deal,” but that “They want the ability to be able to secure a job,” as The Washington Post reported.

But at the Gridiron dinner Trump attempted to joke that criticism of her comments as out-of-touch was wrong. “As if being Donald Trump’s daughter isn’t the hardest job in the world,” she said.

In the “hot date” photo, Trump wears a dress why the designer Markarian, which retails for about $3,700, according to The Express newspaper.

But even the dress was not what caused Twitter users to drag Trump on the social media platform. Many just reacted with disgust.

Really?? Hot date with Pee wee Herman? I dont think so… — Es Surrealista (@EsSurrealista) March 3, 2019

That latter tweet was a reference to the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby, in which an innocent woman gives birth to the child of Satan.

Other Twitter users let Trump know that they believed her husband, and perhaps even Trump as well, would soon be indicted.

Didn't know they allowed conjugal visits in federal prison but okay. — The Fifth Dollanganger (@5thDollanganger) March 3, 2019

Hot date with the special council? — Bear 63 (@Bear631) March 3, 2019

LAST hot date before you go to JAIL! Gotcha — KC (@KathyCadenhead) March 3, 2019

Another made a reference to Kushner’s friendship with Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman, who is believed to be behind the “bone saw” murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Inquisitr has reported.

Hot date in prison pic.twitter.com/KiGJicBLH2 — miketerrance (@lmikelee) March 3, 2019

In her Fox News interview in which she discussed the Green New Deal, Trump claimed, that in her travels around the country she found that “people want to work for what they get,” as quoted by The Huffington Post. But at the Gridiron dinner she acknowledged that she, herself, was “born into privilege.”