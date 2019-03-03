‘Endgame’ Theory Suggests Avengers Will Make Their Own Infinity Stones

Brace yourselves Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, another Avengers: Endgame theory is here, and it’s one that pretty much shuts down all those before it. A new theory from Screen Rant is suggesting that the Avengers will be using time travel not to acquire the Infinity Stones before Thanos gets them, but to study them in order to create new versions for themselves.

Even though it’s never been confirmed, time travel will more than likely take place in Endgame as it appears to be the only way to defeat Thanos and/or undo the snap. Leaked photos from the set also show an older Tony Stark and Ant-Man in the Battle of New York from the original Avengers film alongside Captain America who is in his uniform from that particular film. Tony is wearing a new SHIELD uniform which has not yet been seen in the MCU and is likely back at the scene to study the Tesseract, which contains the Space Stone.

Screen Rant is suggesting that Tony travels back to the Battle of New York to study the Space Stone, and not the Mind Stone since he already gained intimate knowledge of the latter after studying Loki’s scepter in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Claims Collecting Infinity Stones Is Unnecessary: https://t.co/0XbidlTWVG — Inverse (@inversedotcom) February 22, 2019

The theory also believes that Rocket or Nebula will travel back in time to study the Power Stone before the Nova Corps acquire it and lock it away on Xandar. Thor is rumored to time travel to study the Reality Stone since it was once in the possession of Asgardians after the events of Thor: The Dark World.

The important part about this theory is not about what the surviving Avengers do, but what they don’t do. Acquiring the existing Infinity Stones could dramatically change future events and disrupt the entire MCU timeline. One tiny moment can change everything in the future and this has had some Marvel fans worried about the time-travel theories and what they could do.

The definitive guide to the Marvel Infinity Stones in the MCU: Powers, names, locations, and everything else you need to know before Avengers: Endgame https://t.co/VuZLcXmyIg pic.twitter.com/JqvmSs6MDM — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 17, 2019

Creating new stones would give the Avengers the power to undo Thanos’s snap, but would have to be placed on some sort of weapon to do so. It has already been confirmed that there is a second Infinity Gauntlet which was created by Eitri on Nidavellir. Thanos’s gauntlet is currently destroyed after the snap decimated it at the end of Infinity War. This would hopefully prevent Thanos from just snapping his fingers again and redoing what the Avengers had journeyed so long for to fix.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.