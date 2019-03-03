Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Blows A Kiss To The Camera In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham may be becoming something of a household name — particularly after having landed a hosting gig for Lifetime vehicle American Beauty Star — but that additional bit of workload doesn’t seem to have slowed her down by an appreciable amount. Always taking the time to provide glamorous yet sexy snapshots to her legions of serious devotees, the American stunner shows that she still has what it takes to set pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

In her most recent Instagram share, Ashley took the brave step of providing an extremely close-cropped image for the entire world to scrutinize in great detail. Thankfully, her natural beauty and her glam squad likely worked in tandem to produce an elegant, sophisticated aesthetic that it would be very hard to find fault with. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled close to the skull in a chic design, leaving the focus on her well-defined facial features.

Perfectly shaped eyebrows and long, luxurious lashes help to frame her beautiful brown eyes, heavy-lidded in a sultry fashion. A hint of rose blush graces her cheeks, and her lip is clad in a beautiful shade of mauve lipstick. Her lips are parted as she gives a playful kiss to an unseen admirer, a tease of her perfect pearly whites present.

A light application of foundation and concealer blends into her natural complexion with ease, flatting any blemishes that might have formerly marked her skin. Ashley accessorized her gala-ready look with a pair of butterfly earrings, a delicate ring on her pinky finger, and highly-manicured nails in a striking white.

In the caption attached to the image, Ashley made it clear that she’s very keen to visit Melbourne, Australia — and that she’s en route. She also gave a shout-out to her fans, asking them for advice and recommendations as to what to do while she’s enjoying the trip.

Her fans and followers certainly seemed hyped up to contribute their own knowledge — and to confer their appreciation — in the comments section. One user wrote, “If you are in the CBD of Melbourne hit up ‘Manchester press’ for amazing foods and ‘dukes coffee roasters’ for high quality Aus coffee. Also recommend ‘Proud Mary’s’ if you have time to escape the cbd.”

A second Instagram fan was more concerned with the look than with the model’s globetrotting, writing “Nails on fleek!” followed by a trio of large heart emojis.

Ashley Graham is fast becoming one of the most popular influencers on social media, and her ardent admirers are always in anticipation of what she might share with the world next.