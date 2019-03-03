Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gender-Fluid Baby Rumors Shut Down By Kensington Palace

Many fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that are participating in some royal baby watching have been clamoring to find out any information they can about their unborn child. Likewise, rumors have circulated here and there about news of the baby, including one that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be planning on raising their baby in a gender-fluid fashion.

However, per Hello! Magazine, on Saturday a spokesperson for Kensington Palace shut down the rumor about the expecting royal parents quickly, saying the gossip was “totally false.”

Gender fluid, a relatively new term, is defined threefold by Merriam Webster below.

1. Of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is not fixed

2. People who identify as “gender fluid,” a mix of both genders, and may feel more male on some days and more female on others.

3. Gender-fluid children who slide along a gender spectrum or weave their own intricate individual patterns along the gender web.

Celebrities parents such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie brought the term gender-fluid to the forefront for reportedly raising their children, especially in the case of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, free of gender stereotypes.

As The Inquisitr reported before, the former power couple always allowed their first biological child to make her own fashion choices. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has often foregone the girly dresses and hair bows in favor of fashionable men’s suits and jackets.

Melania and Barron biopic starring Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie Pitt pic.twitter.com/LdniFpGlYE — Not in the Whitney Biennial (@rossleonardy) May 7, 2018

Angelina Jolie said that she considers her daughter’s sartorial style “fascinating,” and the Maleficent star said that she considers parents who repress their children with gender stereotypes and make them “be something they’re not” are exhibiting “bad parenting” behavior.

It’s rare for Kensington palace to release an official statement in order to quash rumors about gossip. In fact, the last occasion they did so was to stop talk that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had a row over Markle speaking harshly to the Duchess of Cambridge’s staff.

The rumor about Meghan Markle wanting to raise “baby Sussex” free of the repression of gender stereotypes was widely reported last week by Vanity Fair and other news outlets Thursday, according to W Magazine.

According to the VF article, an insider close to the Duchess of Sussex said that Meghan Markle would be raising her child in a gender-fluid fashion. The source went so far as to say that Meghan Markle had already planned for the baby to stay in a nursery that was gender-neutral, and that it had been designed with a white and gray gender-free scheme.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will impose stringent gender rules on their baby or on any future children they have. It’s safe to predict that they will probably follow attire rules much like Prince William and Kate Middleton do when they outfit their children: with dresses for girls and pants for boys.