Cardi B Helping Offset To ‘Grow Tremendously,’ Rapper’s Ex Shya L’amour Says

Offset has grown as a person over the past few years, and it’s all thanks to Cardi B, according to the mother of Offset’s oldest daughter. Shya L’amour explained to TMZ this week that she has witnessed a major change in the rapper since his relationship with the “Bodak Yellow” singer began, and it has positively affected how he treats his oldest daughter, Kalea, 4.

“[Kalea] loves him,” L’amour said in a video interview with the news outlet. “They’re really good now. He has stepped up, he has been around to show her that affection that she needs, that parental love. A mother can’t do that for a father.”

L’amour believes that this change wouldn’t have been possible without Cardi B’s help.

“I think she has helped him grow tremendously. Since he’s been with her he’s definitely [improved]. I’ve seen a lot of growth…. She has a really good heart,” the singer continued.

In addition, Cardi has reportedly shown her support for Kalea as well as Offset’s three other children with different women. Offset shares 7-month-old baby daughter Kulture with Cardi, 4-year-old son Kody with Oriel Jamie, and 9-year-old son Jordan with Justine Watson in addition to Kalea.

The positive remarks come just days after L’amour made headlines for criticizing some of Offset’s lyrics on his new album, Father of 4, in which he touches on being in Kalea’s life, according to Complex. The mother shared a series of videos and photos to Instagram calling Offset out for the way he portrayed the family dynamic.

Offset rapped about Kalea being his first daughter and apologized for missing the first few years of her life. He admitted that he didn’t know he was her father, and didn’t know much about L’amour at the time either.

“You CHOSE not to see her,” L’amour responded to the lyrics in one post. “You CHOSE to remain ignorant!!”

L’amour apologized for her comments in her TMZ interview, stating that she was only taken by surprise when she heard the lyrics.

“It was hurtful. And I had no heads up or nothing, I didn’t get a call afterwards, I heard it at the same time the world did,” she explained.

L’amour also said that in the future, she hopes for better communication and understanding within her family. She noted that she would like to “stay on the same page” with Offset.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Offset also revealed that he and Cardi are working through their personal differences in order to grow together, according to People.