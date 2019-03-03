Captain Marvel Almost Appeared In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Carol Danvers is going to make her big debut in less than a week, but it turns out she almost appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie almost four years ago. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently admitted that Captain Marvel was in the draft of Avengers: Age of Ultron but he and director Joss Whedon ultimately decided against it and saved her big introduction for a future solo film.

Speaking with Birth.Movies.Death, Feige said that it wasn’t the right time to bring Danvers into the universe, especially just swooping in to frame without any sort of explanation. The studio head believed it would be confusing for moviegoers and confessed it didn’t feel quite right.

“[Captain Marvel] was in a draft. But to me, it would have done that character a disservice, to meet her fully formed, in a costume and part of the Avengers already when 99% of the audience would go, ‘Who is that?’ It’s just not the way we’ve done it before.”

Feige then went on to say that Captain Marvel was going to appear in costume towards the end of the film where Scarlet Witch inevitably ended up debuting her own costume. Whedon and Feige agreed that they would just cast Carol Danvers later down the line and cut her part out of the movie completely. It would be two years before Academy Award winner Brie Larson was cast as Captain Marvel in 2016.

CAPTAIN MARVEL's Original Plans Included AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Debut!https://t.co/tBQWJQU1oU pic.twitter.com/JTjBeBFsMP — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 3, 2019

Whedon actually shot a couple of visual FX plates of Captain Marvel flying into the Avengers headquarters at the end of the movie that was cut. The battle of Sokovia had already played out and the new Avengers were together to undergo training at the facility and introducing Danvers at that time really would have made no sense since each of the other characters had already been somewhat established in the MCU.

Captain Marvel will now have the introduction that she deserves in her solo flick which is just days away. The origin story will follow the beginning of Danvers story as an Air Force pilot and how she came to inherit her powers which makes her one of the strongest superheroes of all time.

Early reviews for Captain Marvel are hailing it as one of the best MCU movies yet, with some critics joking that Thanos is in big trouble. The film’s end-credit scene is suspected to tie into Avengers: Endgame which hits theaters a month and a half after Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8.