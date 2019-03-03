Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Sizzles In A Blue Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Claudia Alende recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 9.8 million followers to a new bikini picture which left her fans totally hot under the collar.

Wearing a blue bikini top which she paired with a barely-there thong, the model let her long tresses down and struck a side pose to put her famous derriere on full display. And although her face couldn’t be clearly seen because of the pose, she appeared to be very happy as she ran a hand through her hair.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up 153,000 likes and 700 comments wherein fans and followers showered the 25-year-old model with various compliments, calling her “true goddess,” “extremely beautiful,” “sexiest woman alive,” and “epitome of hotness.”

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she is currently suffering from flu — saying that it’s no joke — and requested her fans to take care of themselves. As a result, many sympathized with the model and wished her a speedy recovery, while others continued to drool over her sexy figure.

Prior to posting the said photograph, Claudia posted another picture of herself wherein she was featured donning a red bikini while riding a water scooter. The skimpy garment not only allowed the model to showcase her well-toned thighs and taut stomach, but her bikini top also allowed her to flash her never-ending cleavage.

The model applied minimal makeup, wore her hair down and naughtily stuck her tongue out in the first picture, while she flashed her signature smile in the second one.

The post racked up 206,000 likes and more than 14,00 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for Claudia’s body in explicit terms. Others, per usual, posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis on the pic to let the model know how much they adore her.

Claudia also shared an up-close image of herself wherein she displayed a stark resemblance with Megan Fox – a reference that has made her very popular on social media. But that isn’t the only thing which became her claim to fame as the model was already quite popular in her home country after she participated in Brazil’s Miss Bumbum content 2014 where she finished in the second place. The contest aims to look for the best derriere in the country.

And even though she couldn’t win the title, her follower count significantly increased on Instagram. According to an article by The Daily Star, Claudia became so popular on the photo-sharing website that her name was included in Forbes’ Top 15 Instagram Influencers list.

In an interview with Cryptic Rock, Claudia revealed that she initially had no interest in modeling as a career.