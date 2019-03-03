Alexis Ren Flaunts Insane Physique In Barely-There Bikini For Latest Instagram Pic

Alexis Ren has been sharing some seriously sexy photos of herself lately, and a snap posted by the model to her Instagram on Sunday is no different. Ren rocked a barely-there, mismatched bikini that made jaws drop and showed off her insane physique.

The baby-blue top barely covered her most delicate assets, and put her ample cleavage on full display. The thin straps of the bikini showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and the model flaunted her killer abs by leaning up against a kitchen island.

The skintight bottoms, in a contrasting black, cut high enough up so that her curvaceous bottom-side and voluptuous thighs were front-and-center for the snap. The model stood on her tip-toes to accentuate her muscular legs, and gave the camera a sultry smile.

Ren wore her dark hair in long, beach-babe waves that she let spill over her arms and shoulders. She rocked very little makeup for the shoot, opting for a light flick of mascara, and a rose-colored lipstick that put the focus on her plump pout. The crisp kitchen with it’s natural light shimmered on Ren’s body, and amplified her sun-kissed skin in the most stunning way, and Ren looked as if she was ready to hit the beach for a day of soaking up some rays.

Recently, the model has been on a roll showing off her gorgeous body. Yesterday, she shared a both picture as well as a video of herself rocking a skintight yellow shirtdress that hugged her curves flawlessly. The ribbed garb fit her like a dream, and in the accompanying video, Ren showed off her mega-watt smile while she playfully ran her fingers through her hair.

In that series, the model wore her chestnut colored hair straight down her back, and used bronzer to emphasize her prominent cheekbones. She topped the look off with thick mascara, and a peach-toned lipstick, that pulled the exciting look together beautifully.

And on Thursday, the model shared a snap of herself while dining out with a friend on an outdoor patio. For the outing, Ren rocked a white blouse that featured a plunging neckline, showing off her buxom chest. She wore contouring that highlighted her flawless features, and a mauve gloss that accentuated her full-figured lips.

For that photo, she wore her hair in long, loose waves, while parting her hair in the middle that is quite on trend these days. Her voluminous hair spilled over her shoulders, and in the accompanying video, she flipped it over to a cascading wave as she flashed the camera a sexy smile.

As always, fans of Ren will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts to see what unique outfits, and gorgeous poses, the model will be posting next.