Watch San Antonio Commanders Vs. Birmingham Iron Live Stream: Start Time, Alliance Of American Football Week 4

The San Antonio Commanders look to right their ship after two straight losses when they face one of two remaining undefeated AAF teams, the Birmingham Iron, on Sunday.

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season is nearing the halfway point of its 10-week regular season schedule. There are now two teams of the league’s eight, league-owned franchises remaining undefeated. Steve Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos battled a snowy field as well as the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday, per The Orlando Sentinel, to move their record to 4-0. Now, the 3-0 Birmingham Iron will try to match Orlando, as well as keep pace at the top of the AAF East, when they host the struggling San Antonio Commanders, who have lost two straight heading into the game that will live stream from Alabama.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Alliance of American Football Week Four San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 1 p.m. Pacific, at 71,500-seat Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, March 3.

The Iron have compiled their 3-0 record the old fashioned way, with defense. As Last Word On Pro Football reports, the Birmingham defense has surrendered just 21 points while taking the ball away from opponents nine times in 12 quarters of football.

On the offensive side, Iron quarterback Luis Perez has tossed just one pick, compared to five interceptions given up by his opposing signal-caller on Sunday, San Antonio’s Logan Woodside, according to The San Antonio Express-News.

They have also received stellar red zone production from enigmatic ball carrier Trent Richardson — the Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick, third overall, in 2012. In his AAF comeback, Richardson according to The Sporting News has punched the ball into the end zone six times — most in the AAF — despite totaling a mere 145 yards on 59 carries through three games.

The Commanders’ leading rusher, Kenneth Farrow II, however, has compiled only 138 yards on 36 carries, with two touchdown, according to Capital Sports Report.

The San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron AAF Week Four game will be offered as a national broadcast, as well as via live stream on CBS Sports Network. In order to access the CBS Sports Network live stream on computers, mobile devices, or set-top streaming boxes such as Roku or Apple TV, fans must possess login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is another way to live stream the San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron AAF gridiron clash for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. During that free week, fans can watch the Commanders-Iron AAF matchup, as well as other AAF games, streamed live at no charge.