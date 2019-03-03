‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Debbie & Carl Bond Over Broken Hearts

Things have been weird in the love triangle that is Debbie, Carl, and Kelly for a few episodes now on Shameless. While Debbie insisted she and Kelly were just friends, anyone from a distance informed Carl that they looked like they were a couple.

Carl finally confronted Kelly last week about her bond with Debbie. Unfortunately, the confrontation ended up blowing up in his face, as she broke up with the young Gallagher and accused him of being too clingy.

Warning:Spoilers ahead from tonight’s episode.

Fans weren’t really sure what to expect from tonight’s episode after seeing a clip of Debbie and Kelly kissing during the teaser trailer at the end of last week’s episode. Some couldn’t help but notice the fact that Kelly appeared to be asleep in the kissing scene and wondered if this was another situation of rape for Debbie. As those who have watched the Showtime hit series from the beginning know, it wouldn’t be the first time Debbie has raped someone.

After spending the day together, Debbie and Kelly fall asleep on the couch together and are curled up in a way that looks as if they could be an item. Debbie is jostled awake when Kelly rolls over and pulls herself closer to the young Gallagher. With their faces just inches apart and everything else feeling right about the moment, Debbie leans in and plants a kiss on Kelly.

Unfortunately for Debbie, the kiss isn’t well-received, as Kelly immediately wakes up and falls to the floor. Nearly in tears with her hands over her chest, Kelly quickly makes it crystal clear that she isn’t gay and isn’t interested in being anything more than friends with Debbie. She, however, quickly acknowledges how Debbie could have read things differently and apologizes for leading her on.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

Kelly only seems to add salt to the wounds when she explains that she wishes she were gay so she could be with Debbie because she believes that Debbie is amazing. Then, she insists that she still wants to be friends with Debbie before deciding she’s overstayed her welcome and should probably go home.

Carl later finds his sister Debbie crying in her room and lets himself in, as he wants to know what’s wrong. Despite their arguments and the tension in the last few episodes, Gallaghers alway seem to make up and are there for each other when it counts.

Carl doesn’t give up on Debbie when she bolts from her room to go outside on the porch to continue to cry. He follows her out there, and they proceed to have a sad conversation about their broken hearts.

The duo agree that it was not cool of Kelly to break both of their hearts and joke about wanting to “f**k her up” before remembering she could probably take them both in a fight. Carl also reveals to his sister that he got into a fight with a robber at work that day and that he got a letter rejecting him from West Point.

Chuck Hodes / Showtime

Carl even takes a moment to reassure his sister that somewhere there is someone out there waiting to love her and be with her. But, in the meantime, she has her daughter Franny and the rest of her family to get her by.

This episode of Shameless airs tonight on Showtime and is currently available via the streaming app.