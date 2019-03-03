Breathtaking Scenic Locations On Mars That Space Tourists Will Be Able To Explore In The Future

If all goes according to plan and humans become an interplanetary species, Mars will become the first planet to be colonized and may even become a bustling tourist destination for curious space travelers seeking the new and unusual, which the Red Planet holds in spades.

Mars is a planet of extremes and holds vast volcanoes, craters and stunning canyons, all of which may one day be suitable for space tourists to explore. And as Space note, while it is unknown if this planet actually holds any kind of useful running water, it could nevertheless become the perfect spot for intrepid explorers to roam.

The 16-mile tall Olympus Mons, which can be found along the Tharsis volcanic region of Mars, is so large that the state of Arizona could almost fit inside of it and is one place that space tourists may enjoy visiting in the future. Because this is a gigantic shield volcano, it may also make it relatively simple to climb, with the vast majority of its slopes coming in at a range of just 5 percent.

While the Grand Canyon is always a nice spot to visit on Earth, on Mars tourists could head to the canyon known as Valles Marineris, which meanders for close to 1,850 miles, making it four times the size of the Grand Canyon. While scientists are uncertain as to how this massive canyon first formed, there is plenty of time to consider how such a majestic creation could have come about while traversing its enormous length.

NASA/Arizona State University / Getty Images

A trip to Mars would not be complete without visiting Gale Crater and Mount Sharp, which have been explored at length by the Curiosity Rover. It is now known that the Red Planet’s Gale Crater once held a rather hefty supply of water after Curiosity spotted the bed of a stream along it, and while space tourists won’t be able to picnic alongside a running stream today, who knows what lurks beneath the surface of this crater or Mount Sharp.

Medusae Fossae, which is incredibly eerie looking, is another perfect spot for space tourists to explore. While conspiracy theories have suggested that it may hold proof of UFO crashes here, its strange appearance is probably due to it being covered over with a large amount of volcanic deposits. Over time, the wind has created some strange swirling formations from these deposits, making it an incredibly majestic site from images we have of it now.

Besides all of these sites, space tourists heading to Mars in the future will also want to visit the Red Planet’s north and south poles, its Tharsis volcanoes and the wild looking ghost dunes that have been discovered along the planet’s Noctis Labyrinthus and Hellas basin.