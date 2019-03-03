Watch SSC Napoli Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Top-Two Showdown Online

SSC Napoli's hopes of catching Juventus for the Serie A title are distant at best, but without a win Sunday, they will be completely dead.

While Juventus would certainly appear to have their eighth straight Serie A title well in hand, second place SSC Napoli can maintain at least “a glimmer of hope,” as CBS Sports puts it, if they can somehow take the full three points off the 34-time winning team on Sunday. When the two teams met in the reverse fixture back in September, Juve cruised to an easy 3-1 win behind two goals from Croatian international Mario Mandžukić. This time around, Napoli may be hoping that Juventus suffers from a major distraction, one that will give the hosts a chance in a match that will live stream from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 26 contest on Sunday, pitting second-place SSC Napoli against runaway league leaders Juventus FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Sunday, March 3.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, February 18, Indian Standard Time.

Trailing Juventus by 13 points, Napoli could at least make a show of reviving the title race with a win, while Juve turns their minds to a do-or-die UEFA Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid, set to take place on March 12. Juve paid $113 million to pry five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo — who already has five UEFA Champions League titles under his belt — from Real Madrid, with the express purpose of winning the pan-European title, according to The Guardian. But they trail Atlético 2-0 after the first leg of their Round of 16 knockout match, putting their hopes in serious danger.

Even Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri conceded that his club views the Napoli match as “an important test for us ahead of Atletico,” as quoted by Calcio Mercato. Allegri added that he has “no concerns” about the Sunday match in Naples.

Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the SSC Napoli vs. Juventus Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Gli Azzurri vs. La Vecchia Signora top-two showdown at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view SSC Napoli vs. Juventus FC online via Rai Italia America. Internationally, the Napoli-Juve match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the SSC Napoli vs. Juventus Serie A showdown will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 26 match on Sunday in Naples.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of SSC Napoli vs. Juventus, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.