Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Janice Freeman Dead At 33

Janice Freeman, a former contestant on Season 13 of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice, passed away in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. She was 33 at the time of her passing. The singer had suffered a medical emergency in her home and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to E! News.

According to a statement from Freeman’s family, the singer told her husband, Dion, that she was having trouble breathing. He called 911 and performed CPR on the star until paramedics arrived. Freeman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death is attributed to an apparent blood clot, which traveled to her heart.

Freeman battled a series of health issues throughout her life, including cervical cancer, lupus, and meningitis, TMZ reported.

The 33-year-old singer is survived by her 12-year-old daughter, Hannah, whose father passed away from cancer when the little girl was only four years old. Freeman remained a single mother for a few years until she met Dion. The two got married in 2016. Freeman is also survived by her cousin, Johanna, who confirmed the sad news of her death in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Johanna shared a video of herself and Freeman singing “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons.

“To my beautiful cousin, I’m beyond hurting knowing that you’re gone,” she captioned the video, according to E! News. “The last time we spoke you gave me so much life and encouragement even though you yourself needed the encouragement, you promised me that I was never alone and not only was our Heavenly Father present, that I had you as well… knowing you and having you apart of my life has been such a blessing to me.”

Johanna continued on to thank Freeman for pushing her to become “the greatest artist, singer and woman I could be.”

Freeman competed on Miley Cyrus’ team on Season 13 of The Voice and made it to the Top 11 before being eliminated. When the singer was voted off the show in November 2017, Cyrus burst into tears as she told Freeman she deserved to continue on the series, Daily Mail reported.

“You are a fighter, you are a warrior, you are a role model and, more than any of that, you are The Voice,” Cyrus said at the time, adding that she loved Freeman and she was shocked at the elimination.

The singers remained close friends following the series. They made headlines in January 2018 when Cyrus helped get Freeman’s family on their feet as they searched for permanent housing. The 25-year-old pop star reportedly paid for the security deposit on a two-bedroom apartment, as well as the first six months’ rent. Freeman shared an emotional video in response to thank the singer for her generosity.