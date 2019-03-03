Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Parody Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Steamy ‘A Star Is Born’ Duet ‘Shallow’

The 'Captain Marvel' stars don't exactly have a 'look of love' as they parody the Oscar-winning hit.

Brie Larson took a page from her pop star roots during a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. The Captain Marvel star turned up on the U.K. talk show with her co-star Samuel L. Jackson where they delivered a mini performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s headline-making A Star is Born duet, “Shallow,” E! News reports. But Larson and Jackson were more silly than serious as they cracked up after delivering a few lines from the Oscar-winning song.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made headlines for their intense performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards. The duo’s performance of the soundtrack song further fueled romance rumors about the movie co-stars after fans noted the “look of love” between them as they stared intently at one another from across a piano.

For Larson, whose Captain Marvel film drops next weekend, the duet was a chance to remind fans that she previously had a career as a teen pop star back in the early 2000s. In 2005, Brie Larson released a hit song, “She Said,” and she even performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and went on tour with then-teen idol Jesse McCartney as part of Teen People‘s Rock in Shop Tour.

According to Vulture, Brie Larson’s album, Finally out of P.E., only sold 3,500 copies and she pretty much abandoned her pop star dreams after that, save the occasional movie song, like in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, where performed Metric’s “Black Sheep.”

As for Brie Larson’s not-so-sizzling “Shallow” performance with Samuel L. Jackson, which you can see below, the stars probably won’t have to worry about fans starting rumors that they are having a secret romance. The Captain Marvel co-stars didn’t try to fake out the audience with a romantic rendition of the song, unlike Gaga and Cooper, who acted the part when they performed at the Oscars.

Lady Gaga sees all the Bradley Cooper romance rumors and has one thing to say: "I'm an artist, and I guess we did a good job. And, fooled ya!" https://t.co/E8F7fimJAH pic.twitter.com/rp2wshB8tt — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the newly single Lady Gaga addressed rumors about a romance with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, who brought his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, with him to the Oscars. Gaga explained that “Shallow” is a love song and that people felt “love” because that’s what she and Cooper wanted them to see.

“We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance,” Lady Gaga said. “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. …I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

You can see Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson’s parody of “Shallow” below.