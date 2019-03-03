Khloe Kardashian Swearing Off Men After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly taking a break from dating after her dramatic split from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian isn’t even thinking about dating again after Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly wants to stay single and focus on what really matters to her in life, her daughter True, her family, and her career.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has “vowed off men for the foreseeable future,” and that she will be “taking some time to heal alone with her daughter.”

The insider also goes on to say that Kardashian doesn’t want to worry about where her love life is going, and that she needs to cope with her broken heart in order to ever move on in the future.

“Khloe is not going to jump back into any new relationship anytime soon and is happy just being a mom. Finding love is not important right now, being a good mom and dealing with her broken heart is first and foremost on her list of things to achieve in the immediate future,” the source added.

The insider also reveals that the month of February was very tough for Khloe Kardashian, and that she is so glad it’s over. She’s ready to move forward, and while she’s grateful for her time with Tristan Thompson, because it gave her True, she’s coming to terms with the fact that her family will look different from now on.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan split after it was revealed that Thompson had cheated with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The media firestorm got so bad that Jordyn decided to tell her side of the story on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. Woods says that she didn’t do anything inappropriate during a house party at Thompson’s house, but that the NBA star shockingly kissed her as she was leaving the party. Jordyn claims that she was too scared to tell Kylie and Khloe about the incident after it happened.

Later, Khloe took to Twitter to lash out at Jordyn, claiming that she was lying and Woods was to blame for breaking up her family. The next day she backtracked and revealed that Tristan was to blame, but that she was extremely hurt by Jordyn’s actions.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.