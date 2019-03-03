WWE Star Alexa Bliss Teases Cleavage In Lacy Black Bustier For Sultry Instagram Snapshot

WWE talent Alexa Bliss — real name Alexis Kaufman — is perhaps the most well-known female talent currently working for the company, though Charlotte, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch may also lay claim to that title. While she has developed a reputation for playing a saucy heel character while inside of the squared circle, all reports seem to indicate that Alexa is a pleasant and charming personality when the lights go down and everybody goes home.

In a recent Instagram share, Alexa Bliss makes it very clear that she has what it takes to take glamour to a whole new level when given the tools to do so. Her natural beauty is enhanced by a veritable suite of makeup products in this series of snapshots — from her dark, smoky eye to her perfectly sculpted eyelashes. Her signature platinum locks are styled in loose yet dramatic waves, cascading down about her neck and shoulders to flank either side of her chest. Alexa’s gray-blue eyes are framed by impossibly long lashes, and a hint of rose blush has been added to her cheeks to emphasize her facial structure.

Shooting a coy, coquettish smile at the camera, the WWE superstar knows how to set pulses racing amongst her vast community of fans. The showcase of the shot, however, is a lacy black bustier that provides a teasing hint at the blonde bombshell’s cleavage. Ornate detailing and crisscrossing straps draw the eye downwards, and the devilish expression — and cast down eyes, in the second shot of the trio — suggest that Alexa is very much aware of what she is doing.

In the caption attached to the three pictures, Alexa Bliss gave a shout-out to her makeup crew at WWE, as well as a litany of others. She also took the time to give props to red-hot style label Fashion Nova, presumably for the sexy outfit she was wearing. It appears that the WWE universe, and other assorted devotees, also appreciated the effort she put in, awarding the share over 220,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments.

One user wrote, “And this is why we call you the goddess of WWE.” A second Instagram fan gushed, “You have got some gorgeous eyes so mesmerising [sic].”

Per ESPN, Alexa Bliss is a 2-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, a 3-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, and famously won the second-ever women’s Money in the Bank match in 2018.

Alexa is one of the world’s premiere female professional wrestling talents and a naturally beautiful woman to boot. Her fans and admirers simply can’t wait to see what she shares next, and love every bit of her attitude — both inside the ropes and on social media.