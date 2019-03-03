Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Hold Hands At ‘SNL’ Party In NYC

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale’s relationship is seemingly going strong. The couple was spotted in New York City this weekend as they showed off some PDA.

According to E! News, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were photographed holding hands in NYC as they attended at Saturday Night Live party after this weekend’s show.

The couple was snapped outside of the SNL after-party. Davidson wore a pair of jeans, white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and a puffy jacket, which was decked out in multiple colors including orange, green, blue, and yellow.

Meanwhile, Beckinsale wore an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of black pants, a long black coat, and black heels. She completed her look by carrying an oversize black leather purse. She had her brown hair styled in soft curls, and sported dark polish on her fingernails.

Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, reportedly celebrated with the SNL cast at Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant with the rest of the cast. The couple was said to have left the party together around 3 a.m., where they jumped into a black Cadillac Escalade while being escorted by a security detail. Davidson was said to have signed some autographs for fans that were waiting outside of the establishment before leaving.

As many fans will remember, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sparked rumors back in January when it was said that they were getting “cozy” at a Golden Globes after-party hosted by Netflix.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Attend SNL After-Party https://t.co/H6ylp5sHz4 — E! News (@enews) March 3, 2019

Last month, the couple seemed to confirm that they were dating when they were photographed holding hands in L.A. The two were seen outside of Largo at the Coronet, where Davidson performed a comedy show.

Sources claim that Pete and Kate are currently keeping things “casual,” but that they really enjoy spending time together and are “having fun” with one another. The insider also revealed that Beckinsale believes that Davidson is “the sweetest and nicest guy.”

People Magazine reports that Kate recently opened up about her love for “funny” men. However, sources have revealed in the past that neither Beckinsale or Davidson are looking for anything serious at the moment.

Pete ended his engagement to Ariana Grande back in October and is reportedly enjoying the single life while focusing on himself.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Grande has admitted that she is still healing following her split with Davidson, as well as the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale have yet to confirm their relationship, but some fans seem to believe that their PDA is doing the talking for both of them.