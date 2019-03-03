House Judiciary Committee To Launch Probe Into Alleged Obstruction Of Justice, Abuse Of Power By Donald Trump

The committee will subpoena documents from at least 60 people and entities connected to the Trump White House.

The House Judiciary Committee will subpoena documents from no fewer than 60 people and entities associated with Donald Trump’s White House, as part of a probe into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power, ABC News is reporting.

Speaking to ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday morning, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said that his committee will issue subpoenas to “over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice.” Some of the individuals who will be receiving subpoenas include Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg.

Asked by correspondent George Stephanopoulos directly if he thought the president obstructed justice, Nadler was equally direct in his response: “Yes, I do.”

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption… and into obstruction of justice. It’s our job to protect the rule of law. It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice.”

Nadler also offered up a couple of examples alleged obstruction of justice and abuse of power, according to Reuters. For example, Nadler pointed to Trump’s 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey, who at the time had been leading a probe into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russian agents during the 2016 election. That probe has since been taken over by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and continues to this day.

House Juducuairy Chair Jerrold Nadler is opening an impeachment investigation. Sure, he’s not saying that phrase. He just says it’s an obstruction, corruption and abuse of power investigation. All of those are impeachable offenses.#SundayMorning https://t.co/xna6fotnIC — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 3, 2019

Nadler also pointed to Trump, and/or his associates, supposedly attempting to intimidate witnesses as evidence of obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Democrats have been reluctant to use the word “Impeachment,” instead saying that they prefer to focus on their agenda for the American people, as well as waiting for the Mueller probe to pan out. Nadler was similarly reluctant to say that impeachment is on the table, saying instead that there is no point in trying to impeach the president without first making a case against him.

“Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen.”

This is the second time in a few days that a Congressional committee has opened an investigation into Donald Trump. Just last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the House Ways and Means Committee plans to issue legal documents to force Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Speaking this weekend to supporters at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), Trump said that his adversaries are grasping at straws to get him out of office.