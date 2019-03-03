‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Preschool Fire Drill Busts V & Kev

As those who have been watching Season 9 from the beginning know, Kev and V (played by Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton) really struggled with managing the kids after Svetlana walked out of their lives.

Dawning on them that preschool would be a solution to the problem, they faced a new problem when the school only had room for one child. Rather then explaining that they had twins and seeing if arrangements could be made, Kev and V decided to pretend as if they only had one daughter and encouraged the twins to act like one person.

As most fans of the series suspected, it was only a matter of time before someone noticed there were two Amy Balls running around that preschool instead of just one.

Warning: Spoilers from tonight’s episode ahead.

As The Inquisitr predicted based on Shanola Hampton’s Instagram post, Kevin and Veronica did end up getting busted for their current preschool situation in tonight’s episode of Shameless.

When the preschool conducts a fire drill, Kevin and Veronica’s twins are put in an awkward situation as their parents had previously told them they were never allowed to be in the same room. The fire drill, however, forced both twins outside and the nuns quickly realized there were two girls instead of just one.

Shortly after, Kevin and Veronica receive a phone call from the preschool informing them that the jig is up as they know about the twins.

According to the nuns, after “heavy prayer” they come up with two possible ways Kev and V can make the situation right to avoid them calling the cops and pressing charges for fraud.

Eager for a solution other then jail, the nuns first present them with a bill to the tune of $1,400. The nuns explain the bill is what Kev and V would have been paying anyway if they had known there were two girls instead of just one. Paul Sarkis / Showtime

The nuns revealed a second option would be for Kev to take on the role of Jesus for an upcoming function. They, however, reveal it isn’t as easy as it sounds as Kevin will be required to pull a massive – heavy – wooden cross on his back for roughly 150 yards.

Veronica reminds Kevin that he doesn’t have much of a choice as $1,400 is a lot of money and neither one of them want to go to jail. So, he reluctantly agrees to channel his inner Jesus to make the situation right.

This episode of Shameless is currently available via the Showtime streaming app and airs tonight on cable TV.