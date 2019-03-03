Gwen Stefani Asks Fans To Rate Blake Shelton’s Hotness Level On Instagram

Gwen Stefani has asked her Instagram followers to rate her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s hotness level.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of music’s cutest couples, and they enjoy showing their love for one another on social media. This week, Gwen took it up a notch by asking her followers how hot they believe her country music superstar boyfriend really is.

Gwen shared a black and white photo of Blake smiling on her Instagram story. “Hot level?” she asked her fans, who were able to vote on Shelton’s hotness level by sliding a heart-eyed emoji back on forth with their answer.

Later, Stefani shared a photo of Shelton on stage with a caption that read “King,” indicating that she believes he’s a ten. This is just the latest adorable post about Blake that Gwen has shown to her fans. On Valentine’s Day, the No Doubt singer shared that she had given her boyfriend a cake, with frosting that spelled out “Gwen Loves Blake.”

Later, Shelton took to his own social media account to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day and revealed that he hopes everyone has their own Gwen Stefani in their lives, showing his love for his longtime girlfriend.

Meanwhile, as the two keep themselves busy by flaunting their love, Blake’s former wife, Miranda Lambert, is doing the same with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda announced that she had secretly married Brendan during a sweet Valentine’s Day post, where she shared two photos of the couple from their surprise wedding. However, Blake allegedly doesn’t care about Miranda’s love life or her secret wedding.

“Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage. It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now,” an insider told the outlet.

“Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago. To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen,” the source added of Shelton and Stefani’s reaction to Lambert’s marriage.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship by following the couple on Instagram.