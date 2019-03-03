‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Fiona & Lip Mend Their Relationship

Things have been pretty rough between Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) these past few episodes of Shameless. Rossum’s character spent most of the season crashing and burning until White’s character decided he had had enough of his sister and her drunken ways before committing to put an end to it.

The duo shared a few heartbreaking scenes over the last couple of episodes during which Lip ordered his eldest sister to leave the house, as he did not believe it was safe for her to be under the same roof as Liam and Franny.

Lip and Fiona even got into a physical fight after he put her things on the curb when she wasn’t home following a social worker taking Xan away. It was ultimately Frank who broke up the fight and appeared to defend Fiona, as he reminded Lip how important of a role she played in the survival of this family.

Things changed in last week’s episode when Lip revealed during a conversation with Veronica that his reason for the tough love is because he knew his sister would need to hit rock bottom if she was going to wake up and get sober.

Warning:Spoilers for tonight’s episode ahead.

In tonight’s episode of Shameless, we see Fiona turning over a new leaf after walking into an AA meeting at the end of last week’s episode. Fiona also speaks to a public attorney who tells her she needs to keep herself sober and get some form of job. According to her attorney, the fact that Liam is of color and the woman she punched was being racist at the time is the only thing Fiona has going for her.

In addition to getting a minimum wage job working at a gas station, Fiona also continues to go to meetings to keep herself sober. She and Lip have a very moving scene during tonight’s episode where they sit down and discuss how her life fell apart and how she’s going to pick up the pieces.

Lip reminds his sister that her life is far from over and she still has plenty of chances to do great things. The moving conversation seems to be their way of saying sorry to each other for the tension of the last few episodes without actually saying the words “I’m sorry.”

A new episode of Shameless airs tonight on Showtime, and is already available via the streaming app. The Season 9 finale of the Showtime hit series airs next Sunday.