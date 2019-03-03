Donald Trump Boasts He ‘Destroyed’ Elizabeth Warren’s Presidential Dreams After Calling Her Pocahontas

Donald Trump joked that he should have 'saved' his Pocahontas joke for another year as he may now end up with an opponent with 'talent' now that he's destroyed Elizabeth Warren's career.

When Donald Trump recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 2, he joked that he had utterly destroyed all of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s chances of becoming president of the United States, after he gifted her with the nickname Pocahontas.

As The Independent reports, during his speech, Trump jokingly acted as if he felt just a shred of remorse over his actions. He claimed that in hindsight, he probably should have “saved” his tremendously funny Pocahontas joke about Sen. Warren for at least “another year,” as it had, unfortunately, already “destroyed her career” completely.

Having grown up and heard tales about some of her relatives being related to Cherokee tribe members, Elizabeth Warren first referred to herself as Cherokee in a family cookbook called Pow Wow Chow, which was filled with “recipes passed down through the Five Tribes families.”

Warren also alerted officials at both Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania that she was Native American, which her detractors have claimed unfairly helped her, as she could claim minority status as both a woman and a Native American.

However, when Sen. Warren later began her political campaign, those involved were unable to come across any records which verified that she actually had any Native American heritage. According to Politifact, Tom Champoux of The New England Historic Genealogical Society weighed in on Warren’s ancestry in 2012.

“‘We have no proof that Elizabeth Warren’s great-great-great-grandmother O.C. Sarah Smith either is or is not of Cherokee descent,” Champoux wrote.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Donald Trump first began referring to Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas halfway through his 2016 presidential campaign and has continued trotting out the nickname at every available opportunity.

However, when giving a speech at CPAC, the president jokingly regretted his actions.

“I’m going to regret this. This speech should have been delivered one year from now, not now, damn it,” he said.

Trump then went on to claim that because he had been calling her Pocahontas for so long now, that there was no way Warren would ever be able to run for president. He labels his decision as unfortunate, joking that his future opponent might actually end up being someone more formidable.

“I should have saved the Pocahontas thing for another year because that destroyed her political career and now I won’t get a chance to run against her. I don’t want to knock out all of the good stuff and wind up with somebody who’s actually got talent.”

Besides poking fun at Elizabeth Warren and calling her Pocahontas again, Donald Trump is also reported to have delivered some rambling speeches at the conference, stating that he felt it important to go “off script” during times like this. He was also filmed tenderly hugging a large American flag on stage.