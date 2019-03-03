Johnny Depp’s Messy Lawsuit Blames Amber Heard For Losing The Part Of Captain Jack Sparrow

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's messy divorce is heating up.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary back in 2011 and quickly hit it off, despite the fact that Depp had been dating Vanessa Paradis at the time. He broke things off with Paradis to be with Heard and, by February of 2015, the pair were married. However, their marriage was anything but blissful. The couple often disagreed, and their fights allegedly ended with violence. By May of 2016, Heard had already filed for divorce. Since then, the two have been caught up in nasty legal battles and wars of words, according to Cinema Blend.

Heard has alleged that Depp was physically abusive toward her during their marriage. As a result, Depp lost the respect of many of his fans and that of the Disney company as a whole. Not wanting a figure deemed controversial playing in what is meant to be a family-friendly movie, Disney dropped Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp was known for playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for years, and the announcement came as a shock to many.

Depp has denied all of the allegations Heard has made against him and is now firing back with full force. He and his lawyers recently filed a lawsuit against Heard for defamation of character. The lawsuit claims that her allegations against him ruined not only Depp’s reputation, but ended his career as well. He blames her entirely for losing the part of Captain Jack Sparrow. The lawsuit continues to claim that Heard made everything up in an effort to garner more attention. Her allegations “were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career,” the documents state.

Johnny Depp has reportedly sued Amber Heard for defamation over her Washington Post op-ed https://t.co/nDpTnm6S0K pic.twitter.com/6LCwYN0P1Y — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2019

While Heard remains true to her original story, evidence isn’t in her favor. Police and many witnesses all refuted her claims, while surveillance footage showed none of the altercations she had described. Nevertheless, she insists that she is standing up against a culture that does not believe victims.

“I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” she said.

Meanwhile, her legal team condemns Depp’s most recent lawsuit.