Roseanne Barr Rants That #MeToo Accusers Are ‘Hoes,’ Saying They Traded Sex For Money

Barr calls presidential candidate Kamala Harris 'Kama Sutra Harris.'

Roseanne Barr is back at it, ranting in an interview with Candace Owens of the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA about the women in the #MeToo movement, suggesting that they weren’t victims at all.

The Daily Mail says that Barr is questioning why any of the women in the Harvey Weinstein case were in a hotel room with him in the first place.

“They were there in the room because they thought they were going to get a job 15 years ago. Cuz they’re hoes.”

Barr adds that she can’t believe any woman didn’t knowingly go to a man’s hotel room at 3 a.m. for any other reason than to trade sex for money or a job. The former star of the ABC series Roseanne mocks other #MeToo victims, saying it’s ridiculous that anyone would say they didn’t want to engage in a sex act.

“Well you ain’t nothing but a ho. I know a ho when I see one.”

The #MeToo movement was founded in 2006 by Tarana Burke, but it took on a life of its own in 2016 when the Weinstein and Matt Lauer scandals broke. But Barr doesn’t see the women who came forward as victims, but rather criminals in some cases.

Roseanne Barr goes off the rails and calls #MeToo founders ‘hoes’ https://t.co/TqEm8FSDRz pic.twitter.com/0wa5G19CCU — HabariCloud Today (@HabariCloud) March 3, 2019

The actor went particularly hard at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, saying that “nothing happened” to Ford at the party where she claims Kavanaugh assaulted her.

“She should be in prison.”

Barr adds that Ford used her “white woman privilege” to raise money through crowdfunding campaigns.

Another target of Barr’s ire is California Democrat Kamala Harris, who has recently announced she will be running for president in 2020. The actor says that Harris “slept her way to the bottom,” joking that she calls her “Kama Sutra” Harris, referring to the ancient Indian Sanskrit text on sexuality.

“We all know what she did.”

To round out her insults of Democrats, Barr called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “bug-eyed b**ch.”

This latest interview with Barr casts doubt on statements she made to Dr. Oz on his show in September. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the comic and former sitcom producer told the doctor that statements she had made on Twitter were out of character and a result of the sleeping medication Ambien and her ongoing mental health struggles.