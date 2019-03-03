Paulina Gretzky’s Boyfriend, Dustin Johnson, Posts Flirty Comment On Her Sexy Instagram Photo

Paulina Gretzky recently took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself naked in a bubble bath, and her boyfriend, Dustin Johnson, didn’t seem to mind it.

According to the New York Post, Johnson decided to drop a flirty remark in the comment section of Gretzky’s sexy photograph. In the picture, Paulina, who is the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, is seen completely naked in a bathtub, with only bubbles to cover her.

Gretzky flaunts a lot of skin in the picture, which shows off her ample cleavage and curvy backside. Paulina covers her hair with a white towel, and wears a diamond chain around her neck.

The model also sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened brows and thick lashes. She also rocks pink blush, a bronzed glow, and light pink lips as she gazes off to the side.

Fans left tons of comments on the photograph, but Dustin’s comment seemed to reveal that he not only doesn’t mind Paulina’s sexy photos, but that he considers himself very fortunate to have Gretzky in his life.

“Damn I’m lucky,” the professional golfer commented on the snapshot.

As many fans already know, Gretzky and Johnson have been together for many years, and share two children, Tatum and River, together. The couple has been engaged since 2013, but has yet to walk down the aisle.

Part of the reason they are not yet married could be due to the relationship issues the pair faced in 2018. Last year was seemingly a rocky year in their relationship after Johnson was rumored to have cheated on Gretzky with a woman who attended the same country club as him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors began to fly in early 2018, and Paulina even deleted all evidence of Dustin from her Instagram account. However, by September it seemed that the pair had worked through their issues. They were seen snuggling up together during a Kid Rock concert.

Following the cheating rumors, Johnson spoke out on social media to make a statement about his relationship with Gretzky.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” the golfer said.

Since that time, Gretzky and Johnson have seemingly worked things out, and fans can see more of the couple by following them both on Instagram.