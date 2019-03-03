Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With NYC Concert Hours After Releasing New Single

The Jonas Brothers have been keeping fans on their toes ever since they announced their reunion last week. Within hours, the popular trio famous for music in the early 2000s revived its social media accounts, confirmed a return to music, and unveiled a brand-new single, “Sucker.” On top of that, the Jonas Brothers ended the whirlwind of events on Friday with a surprise concert at the The Box Theater in New York City, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lucky fans at the venue that evening could hear Kevin, Joe, and Nick sing their classic hits such as “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000,” and “That’s Just the Way We Roll” in addition to their new song.

The Jonas Brothers shared clips from the concert on their Instagram account on Friday. One post was a black-and-white GIF of the three men energetically strumming their guitars as they stood beside each other with strobe lights behind them. As the caption revealed, the real-life brothers were performing “Sucker.”

In another Instagram video, Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, played the opening notes of “That’s Just the Way We Roll” on their guitars as Joe, 29, put his arms around his brothers and pulled them in close. They all smiled at the screaming crowd.

“If you know, then you know,” the caption read, along with a smiley face emoji wearing sunglasses.

An additional video from a fan on Twitter showed the audience screaming the lyrics to “Burnin’ Up.”

The chaos began when the Jonas Brothers’ official social media accounts were suddenly reactivated after five years in mid-January. Fans speculated that a reunion would soon be happening, but Kevin, Joe, and Nick did not confirm anything, Billboard reported. Then, in another sudden move, all content from the accounts were erased and the profile photos were blacked out. The brothers announced their return soon after with a series of videos and photos advertising their new single.

On top of everything, the brothers have reportedly already recorded 30 to 40 new songs.

The Jonas Brothers were active from 2005 to 2013, in their teen years. They released several hit songs, starred in the Camp Rock film series, and stole the hearts of millions of young fans around the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the band’s third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which topped the Billboard 200 chart at the peak of their popularity.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nick explained that he and his brothers experienced a dramatic split in 2013 and it didn’t seem possible to ever reunite. However, after taking a few years to build their family back up again, they are back and better than ever.

See the Jonas Brothers take over The Late Late Show with James Corden all week, starting Monday at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.