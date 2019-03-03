Travis Scott Professes His Love For Kylie Jenner On Stage Following Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had a rough week after reports that the reality star had accused her baby daddy of cheating on her surfaced.

According to The Daily Mail, Travis Scott returned to the stage this weekend after canceling a concert and dealing with some drama in his personal life. The rapper was reportedly accused of cheating by his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, but denied the claims.

On Saturday night, Scott rocked the house at Madison Square Garden and gave the New York City fans something to talk about as he screamed out “I love you wifey,” while on stage during the concert before wrapping things up in NYC.

Kylie and Travis are reportedly still together following reports that Jenner found “evidence” that revealed Scott may have cheated on her while he was away on tour. The couple allegedly had it out, and the rapper denied cheating. He later deleted his Instagram account, further fueling rumors that he and Kylie were having problems.

However, it seems that they pair are at least attempting to work through the issue, and that Travis does not want a cheating scandal on his hands like Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian is currently dealing with from her baby daddy, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is said to be weighing her options with Travis Scott, and trying to gather all of the information before making any rash decisions regarding their relationship.

“Kylie feels strongly that she shouldn’t make any rash decisions right now regarding Travis. Kylie honestly cannot believe all of this is happening right now with her current relationship, Khloe and Jordyn. It’s a lot of emotions all at once, which is why Kylie is really just trying to sort through everything and figure out what’s going on. She just needs time to really sort through her emotions and thoughts and because Stormi is involved, Kylie wants to do everything she can to make smart decisions,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source went on to add that Jenner considers herself a strong and independent woman, and she will not tolerate being treated with any sort of disrespect, especially after seeing what Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram, or when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.