Khloe Kardashian Would ‘Never’ Take True Away From Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Us’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may no longer be together, but they are bonded for life since they share a daughter together, True Thompson.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe is hurt and angry that Tristan cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, she’s not going to let her own feelings get in the way of True’s relationship with her father.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is not planning on keeping True away from Tristan in any way. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her father, despite the fact that he has been unfaithful to her multiple times.

“True is such a blessing. Khloe is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloe will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be. She’s not a bitter or petty person. Khloe wants a healthy environment for True,” an insider dished.

It seems that while Kardashian is working through the pain of losing her relationship with Thompson and being betrayed by him as well as her close friend, Woods, she won’t let her daughter get sucked into the drama.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan split after it was revealed that he had hooked up with Jordyn during a house party in February. Rumors began to fly, and Woods eventually decided to tell her side of the story by appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk.

During the interview, Jordyn claimed that she didn’t do anything wrong, and that she and Tristan never slept together. However, Woods said that as she was leaving the party, Thompson kissed her on the lips, and she was too afraid to tell Kylie and Khloe about the incident.

Following the interview, Kardashian took to Twitter and called out Woods for lying, claiming that she was the reason her family broke up. However, the next day when she was a little less angry, Khloe returned to social media to reveal that the situation was “Tristan’s fault,” and that his cheating was as shocking as Jordyn’s betrayal, especially since the NBA player has cheated on her before.

Khloe then told her fans that she was ready to move on from Tristan and focus on the things that matter, such as her daughter, True.