Courteney Cox Recreates ‘Pivot’ Scene From ‘Friends’ In Hilarious Instagram Video

“Pi-vot!”

On Saturday evening, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on Friends, recreated an iconic scene from the hit NBC series in her home. The 54-year-old actress shared a video to Instagram of three men moving a table between rooms as she shouted a famous Friends one-liner in the background.

“Just trying to move this furniture down the hall. My movers are here,” Cox said in the video as she turned the camera on her friends hauling a large wooden table. “Don’t scratch the walls.”

As the three men flipped the table on its side in an attempt to turn a narrow corner, Cox could be heard in the background yelling, “Pivot, pivot!” several times until the table eventually makes it to her bedroom.

“Just another Friday night #pivot,” the star captioned the hilarious video.

The original “Pivot” scene aired in 1999 during Friends‘ fifth season, according to Entertainment Tonight. David Schwimmer starred in the scene as Ross Geller along with Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. The three pals attempted to move a large couch up a narrow flight of stairs, and it was Ross who shouted “Pivot” over and over.

The scene is still popular today and heavily quoted by many fans. Friends as a whole has a very wide fan base of older and younger viewers to this day, as it is one of the most streamed series on Netflix. The show aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

Despite the series ending nearly 15 years ago, the cast are all still very close. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Aniston and Cox recently celebrated Aniston’s milestone 50th birthday with a party in Los Angeles and a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lisa Kudrow, who played Pheobe Buffay on Friends, also attended Aniston’s party.

Cox revealed that she and other friends chipped in to buy the actress a pottery wheel and lessons, along with an antique table.

Friends has always left fans wanting more. Even the cast members themselves wouldn’t mind a reboot! Cox told People in October 2018 that she would love to see a reboot happen, but it does not seem possible.

“That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” the Cougar Town star said. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”